Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $67.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 522,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,331 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.63% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $67,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

VPU traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.79. 157,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,994. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.09 and a fifty-two week high of $156.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.51.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

