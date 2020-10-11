Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 150,453 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,231,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,453 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $67,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235,666.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 33,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,033,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.16. 1,080,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,668. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $55.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.46 and a 200-day moving average of $53.80.

