CSFB Upgrades Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) to “Neutral”

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was upgraded by analysts at CSFB to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.60 to $25.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.54.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,997,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,511. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $27.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.31 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 95.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,627,000 after acquiring an additional 314,153 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at $1,646,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

