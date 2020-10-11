iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% during the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

EEM stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.83. The stock had a trading volume of 31,902,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,211,945. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

