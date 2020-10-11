Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Raises Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Southern were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Southern by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 8,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 34,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Southern by 33.5% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Southern by 11.2% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.74. 3,921,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,113,465. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average is $54.35.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,040. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

