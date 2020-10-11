Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,000.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,439.10.

AMZN stock traded up $96.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,286.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,907,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,077,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,646.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.36, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,203.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2,751.54. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

