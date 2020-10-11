Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 250 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 120.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,060,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,640,000 after buying an additional 27,914,986 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $338,182,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740,900 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,023,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323,633 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,498,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,973,654. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67.

