Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 206 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,497 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,507,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,405,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,873,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,059,687,000 after buying an additional 264,218 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,579,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,724,347,000 after acquiring an additional 54,718 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,542,598 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,556,807,000 after acquiring an additional 277,804 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTX traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,744. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.37 and its 200-day moving average is $269.97. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $167.62 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The firm has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.15.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.05, for a total transaction of $620,606.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,458,644.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $251,145.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,737.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,442 shares of company stock worth $4,217,457. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

