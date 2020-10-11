Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $69.66 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,440,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Morgan Stanley worth $69,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,558,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,991,000 after buying an additional 407,389 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,288,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,146,000 after acquiring an additional 173,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,654,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,176,000 after acquiring an additional 330,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579,774 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.83. 11,381,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,098,037. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.45.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.