Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $70.65 Million Holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $70,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,232,000 after purchasing an additional 86,494 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 3.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,244,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,105,000 after buying an additional 158,186 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,545,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,304,972,000 after buying an additional 92,254 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ASML by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,194,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,778,000 after buying an additional 42,831 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,142,000. Institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $8.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $388.99. 539,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,110. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. ASML Holding NV has a 12 month low of $191.25 and a 12 month high of $402.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.91.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

