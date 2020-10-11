Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,306,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,644 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 10.93% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $72,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 65.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 61.2% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter.

GIGB stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.28. 18,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,575. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.36. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.65 and a 12-month high of $56.89.

