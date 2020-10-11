Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,156,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,013 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.81% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $76,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 109.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,294. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average of $35.21.

