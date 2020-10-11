Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 971,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,044 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $77,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 39,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 297,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,169,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after buying an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,702,000 after acquiring an additional 218,676 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $152,167.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,801.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $5,702,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,769,766.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 398,872 shares of company stock valued at $31,950,598. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

EW traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.90. 2,229,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,971. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.65. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $87.79. The company has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 72.12, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

