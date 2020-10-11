Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,048 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,048 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $79,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,793,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,043. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,863.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $597,458.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,365 shares of company stock worth $7,686,182. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.19.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

