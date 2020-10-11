Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $80.19 Million Stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,892,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834,191 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 13.58% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $80,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 264.2% during the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 177.6% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 690.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.71. 256,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,328. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.26. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $28.51.

