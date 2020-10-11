Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 74,407 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74,407 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $80,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in SAP by 2.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,758,000 after acquiring an additional 420,195 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in SAP by 47.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 35.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in SAP by 18.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.40.

NYSE SAP traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $157.14. The stock had a trading volume of 282,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,346. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.39 and a 200-day moving average of $139.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The company has a market capitalization of $187.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

