Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 105,363 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,038,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,363 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $80,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 24,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $244,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18,152 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 83.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWR traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.59. 82,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,217. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.42 and a 200-day moving average of $77.71. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $57.85 and a one year high of $107.88.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

