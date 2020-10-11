Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $89.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,117 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $89,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,554,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,077 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,041,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,976,000 after buying an additional 882,835 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $19,823,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,336,000 after buying an additional 397,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 595,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,135,000 after buying an additional 392,557 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $162.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,872. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $167.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.48.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

