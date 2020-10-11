Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 13,313 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 204.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 156,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.77. 3,607,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,725,328. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $42.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

