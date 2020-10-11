Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,155 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,772 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $83,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in Autodesk by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 20.3% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total value of $52,901.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.41.

Shares of ADSK traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.71, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.94. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $261.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.