Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 758,492 Shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758,492 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of The Unilever Group worth $93,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Unilever Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Unilever Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 7.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,424. The Unilever Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.01. The company has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.46.

Several research firms have weighed in on UL. UBS Group cut shares of The Unilever Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Unilever Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

