iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 60.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,137,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,040 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $92,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWL traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.79. The company had a trading volume of 47,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,300. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.92 and its 200 day moving average is $74.41. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $87.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.