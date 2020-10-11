Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 162,077 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,708,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,077 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.33% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $94,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 141.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 77,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 45,575 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 470,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,895,000 after buying an additional 164,519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,501. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

