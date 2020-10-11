Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $90.62 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,478,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $90,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 68.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 57,755 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 144,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 110,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.90. The company had a trading volume of 908,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,205. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $38.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.65.

