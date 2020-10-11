Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $27.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TBK. B. Riley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of TBK stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.28. 107,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,539. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $976.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average is $26.23.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.49 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 20.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

