DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $401.70.

DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DexCom from $377.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

DXCM traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $386.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,780. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.46. DexCom has a twelve month low of $145.23 and a twelve month high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.31, for a total value of $654,211.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,998,773.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.41, for a total value of $256,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,918 shares of company stock worth $20,121,036. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 43.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth $59,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

