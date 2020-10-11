Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.21.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Afya in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.90 to $30.20 in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Afya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Afya in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Afya during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Afya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Afya by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Afya during the first quarter worth $462,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFYA stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,651. Afya has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $34.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.62. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Afya had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that Afya will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

