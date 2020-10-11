Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited operates as an automotive manufacturer in China. The Company’s operating segments are divided primarily into the manufacture and sale of minibuses and automotive components. Its commercial vehicle brands include JinBei and Granse minibuses. The Group is also engaged in the manufacture of diesel engines and gasoline engines for use in minibuses, sedans, SUV and light duty trucks and automotive components. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brilliance China Automotive from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

BCAUY stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $9.72. 254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,033. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.61. Brilliance China Automotive has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Brilliance China Automotive Company Profile

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

