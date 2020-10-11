VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 26,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $3,744,189.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,486,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,450 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $2,051,177.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,782.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,011 shares of company stock valued at $13,252,541 in the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 0.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in VMware by 3.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,169 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in VMware by 3.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,175 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in VMware by 33.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 415 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates lifted its position in VMware by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 40,429 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.48. The stock had a trading volume of 851,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. VMware has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $173.37. The company has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.15 and its 200 day moving average is $138.74.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

