Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd (CVE:MTB) Insider Wilfried Bernard Sells 100,000 Shares

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd (CVE:MTB) insider Wilfried Bernard sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total value of C$53,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,814,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,791,420.

Wilfried Bernard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Wilfried Bernard sold 10,000 shares of Mountain Boy Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$5,400.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Wilfried Bernard acquired 20,000 shares of Mountain Boy Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$9,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Wilfried Bernard bought 15,000 shares of Mountain Boy Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,000.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Wilfried Bernard bought 12,000 shares of Mountain Boy Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$4,320.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Wilfried Bernard purchased 25,000 shares of Mountain Boy Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,250.00.

Shares of MTB traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,702. Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 million and a P/E ratio of -35.91.

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and base metal ores. It holds interests in various property and resource holdings, including the Silver Coin property, the Barbara and Surprise Creek properties, the Red Cliff property, and the Mountain Boy property located around the Stewart region in British Columbia's Golden Triangle.

