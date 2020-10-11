Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APA. Mizuho raised their target price on Apache from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apache from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Apache from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get Apache alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apache by 17.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,284,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,392 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 3.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 20,789,074 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,898,000 after purchasing an additional 657,445 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apache by 144.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apache by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,578,000 after purchasing an additional 117,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Apache by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,206,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,782,000 after purchasing an additional 112,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APA traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. 12,229,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,112,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 4.65. Apache has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $33.77.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.60 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apache will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.