Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Union Pacific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,942 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNP traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $205.78. 1,724,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,618,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $139.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.92. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $206.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Benchmark increased their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.04.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.