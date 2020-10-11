Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 763,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,353 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Amarin during the second quarter worth $42,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Amarin by 32.8% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amarin in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 42.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,529,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,370,763. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.25 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63. Amarin Co. plc has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMRN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Amarin in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Amarin from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Amarin Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

