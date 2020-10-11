iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,354 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,687,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692,605. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.86. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

