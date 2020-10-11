Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 477,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,014 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.48.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.79. 22,454,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,632,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

