Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned about 0.12% of Kansas City Southern worth $20,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 8,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth about $2,512,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU stock traded up $2.58 on Friday, hitting $186.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.41.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total transaction of $548,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $707,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,409 shares of company stock worth $1,688,672 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.48.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

