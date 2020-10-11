Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $21.79 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,355 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in AbbVie by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.69.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.70. 6,005,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,938,151. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.45 and a 200-day moving average of $89.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.