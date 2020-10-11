Contrasting Envista (NYSE:NVST) and Sartorius (NYSE:SARTF)

Envista (NYSE:NVST) and Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Envista and Sartorius’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envista 0.33% 3.83% 2.14% Sartorius 11.01% 20.50% 9.17%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Envista and Sartorius, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envista 0 0 0 0 N/A Sartorius 2 1 1 0 1.75

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Envista and Sartorius’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envista $2.75 billion 1.54 $217.60 million $1.79 14.82 Sartorius $1.61 billion 7.19 $262.72 million N/A N/A

Sartorius has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Envista.

Summary

Sartorius beats Envista on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands. This segment also offers software packages used for the treatment planning of dental implants and prosthetics. The company's Equipment & Consumables segment develops, manufactures, and markets dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software, and other visualization/magnification systems; handpieces and associated consumables; treatment units and other dental practice equipment; endodontic systems and related consumables; and restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements, and infection prevention products. This segment offers its products under the Dexis, Gendex, i-CAT, KaVo, Pelton & Crane, Kerr, MetrexTM, Sybron Endo, Total Care, and Pentron brands to dental offices, clinics, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

About Sartorius

