Comparing HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:IMTX) & Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX)

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:IMTX) and Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares HL Acquisitions and Meten EdtechX Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HL Acquisitions N/A -523.34% -17.58% Meten EdtechX Education Group N/A -716.86% -46.49%

HL Acquisitions has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meten EdtechX Education Group has a beta of -2.91, suggesting that its stock price is 391% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for HL Acquisitions and Meten EdtechX Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HL Acquisitions 0 0 4 0 3.00 Meten EdtechX Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

HL Acquisitions currently has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 76.19%. Given HL Acquisitions’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe HL Acquisitions is more favorable than Meten EdtechX Education Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of HL Acquisitions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Meten EdtechX Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HL Acquisitions and Meten EdtechX Education Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HL Acquisitions N/A N/A $2.58 million N/A N/A Meten EdtechX Education Group $207.98 million 0.13 $380,000.00 N/A N/A

HL Acquisitions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Meten EdtechX Education Group.

Summary

HL Acquisitions beats Meten EdtechX Education Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HL Acquisitions

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics. Its ACTengine product candidates include IMA201 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 4 or 8 in patients with solid tumors; IMA202 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 1 in patients with various solid tumors, including squamous non-small cell lung carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma; IMA203 that targets preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma in adult patients with relapsed and/or refractory solid tumors; and IMA204, an anti-tumor therapy that targets the malignant tumor cell. Its TCR Bispecifics product candidates include IMA401, a cancer testis antigen for the treatment of solid tumor; and IMA402 for the treatment of solid and hematological malignancies. The company also develops IMA101, a multi-target precision immunotherapy; and IMA301, an off-the-shelf ACT. It has a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancer indications; MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop multiple T cell and TCR-based adoptive cellular therapies; Celgene Switzerland LLC to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancers; Genmab A/S to develop T cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting multiple cancer indications; Amgen Inc.; and MorphoSys to develop novel antibody-based therapies against various cancer antigens that are recognized by T cells. Immatics N.V. is headquartered in TÃ¼bingen, Germany.

About Meten EdtechX Education Group

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals. It offers adult and junior ELT services under the Meten brand name, junior ELT services under the ABC brand name, and online ELT services under the Likeshuo brand name through a digital platform and network of learning centers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a network of 148 learning centers covering 36 cities in 18 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

