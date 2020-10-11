GameCredits (GAME) Price Hits $0.0555

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last week, GameCredits has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges. GameCredits has a total market cap of $5.48 million and $5,972.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,750,747 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

