Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) PT Raised to $55.00 at Barclays

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SLF. CIBC increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $55.50) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.34. 389,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,276. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 74.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.