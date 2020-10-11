James O’boyle Sells 400 Shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) SVP James O’boyle sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $49,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,183 shares in the company, valued at $16,246,838.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Varonis Systems stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.16. The company had a trading volume of 310,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 1.17. Varonis Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $127.37.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The firm had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.28.
Varonis Systems Company Profile
Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.
