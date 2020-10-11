Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BUD. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.
Shares of NYSE:BUD traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,449. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $93.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average is $50.81. The stock has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 342.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.
Read More: Economic Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.