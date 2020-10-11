Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BUD. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,449. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $93.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average is $50.81. The stock has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 342.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

