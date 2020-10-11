Rotten Market Cap Reaches $3.02 Million (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Rotten token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001092 BTC on popular exchanges. Rotten has a market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $547,146.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rotten has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rotten alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00015344 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00041198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $571.65 or 0.05019594 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003741 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00053567 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rotten Token Profile

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a token. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 24,279,610 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

Buying and Selling Rotten

Rotten can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ROTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.