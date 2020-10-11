ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASM International has a consensus rating of Buy.

ASMIY stock traded down $3.17 on Thursday, hitting $148.45. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.33. ASM International has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $170.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.31.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 22.87%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

