Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Amplifon stock remained flat at $$33.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion and a PE ratio of 68.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Amplifon has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

