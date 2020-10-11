Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $229.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Essex Property has a sturdy property base and a strong management team. The company’s substantial exposure to the West Coast market, which has several technology companies, offers ample scope to bolster top-line growth over the long term. It has a healthy balance sheet and is leveraging technology and scale to drive growth. However, with the pandemic’s adverse impact on the economy and job market, demand for rental units and tenants’ rent-paying capabilities are being affected. Leasing activity has also significantly suffered in the peak leasing session. Essex Property’s performance in recent quarters too reflected the brunt and the company’s top line will likely reflect adverse impact on rental rates, occupancy and rent collections in the near term. Its shares have underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESS. Raymond James downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.62.

NYSE:ESS traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $215.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,813. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $334.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 14,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 39.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

