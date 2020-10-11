Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Andritz AG is engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. Its operating segment consists of Hydro; Pulp & Paper; Metals and Separation. Hydro segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps and hydropower equipment. Pulp & Paper segment manufactures and trades tissue, board and paper products. Metals segment processes cold-rolled carbon steel, metal strip and stainless steel. Separation segment produces belts, screw passes, screens, drains cantrifuges, discs, drum filters, filter presses, separators, thickeners, flocculent systems and thermal systems. Andritz AG is headquartered in Graz, Austria. “

Andritz stock remained flat at $$7.10 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.62. Andritz has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $8.78.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment, including turbines, generators, and additional equipment for hydro applications; pumps for water transport, as well as for applications in various industries; and turbogenerators for thermal power plants.

