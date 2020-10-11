Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $130.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.24.

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.53. 1,512,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,632. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.47. Eaton has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $109.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,488,586.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 116,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,579,000 after acquiring an additional 41,067 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Eaton by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

