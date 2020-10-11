Netbox Coin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $19,192.00 (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, STEX and P2PB2B. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $19,192.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.69 or 0.00664654 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 63.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.06 or 0.01458163 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007816 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000603 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00023297 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

NBX is a coin. It launched on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 76,630,496 coins and its circulating supply is 76,415,828 coins. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

Netbox Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.